The Brownwood City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The agenda states his meeting is available to the public either in person or by phone. It is the city’s goal to continue social distancing as much as possible. The city asks that if you are able, please call into the meeting by dialing the following number+ 1 346 248 7799 Meeting ID: 868 9505 9900 Passcode: 562231

The agenda follows:

The City Council may deliberate and/or act on the following items:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4. Items to be withdrawn

5. Introductions, Announcements, and Recognitions

6. Citizen Presentations

Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five minute

time limit.

7. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Called Meeting - September 8, 2020

B. Special Called Meeting - September 15, 2020

8. Claims and Accounts

9. Ordinances and Resolutions

A. Consider an ordinance on second and third/final reading adopting the FY

2020/2021 City of Brownwood annual budget.

B. Consider an ordinance on second and third/final reading levying taxes for the year 2020 for the City of Brownwood.

C. Consider an ordinance on second and third/final reading amending the Utility Ordinance Section 70-281 customer cutoff valves regarding the types of materials allowed.

D. Consider an Ordinance on first / final reading updating the salary, longevity pay, and certification pay for all Civil Service - Firefighters and Police Officers.

E. Consider a Resolution approving seven new capital leases with Citizens National Bank and assigning a property tax pledge.

F. Consider a Resolution regarding Personnel Rules and Regulations changes.

10. Agreements and Contracts

A. Consider extending the Brownwood Municipal Police Association Meet and Confer Agreement through September 30, 2021.

B. Consider approval of an interlocal agreement with LCRA for the purchase and installation of a 700 MHz radio system and related equipment.

C. Consider approval of a Dispatch Agreement between the City of Brownwood, Brown County, Early, and Bangs.

D. Consider approval of a Joint Use Agreement between the City of Brownwood and Brown County for the Law Enforcement Center.

11.Bids

A. Consider awarding a bid for the sale of City owned property known as 0.747 acres out of the W. H. Irion Survey 52, Abstract 537 located in the curve between Cordell Street and Beaver Street.

B. Consider awarding a bid for the purchase of Landfill scales

12. Consent Agenda

A. Consider an ordinance on second and third/final reading setting utility rates for FY 2020/2021 for the City of Brownwood.

B. Consider an ordinance on second and third/final reading setting fees, rentals, licenses, and permits for FY 2020/2021 for the City of Brownwood.

C. Consider ratification of the Brownwood Municipal Development District Board action for a Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant to Steves' Market and Deli not to exceed $7,602 for a property located at 110 E. Chandler Street.

13. Reports

A. COVID-19 Update

B. Budgetary Control Report

14. Executive Session

The City Council may convene into a closed executive session in the Haynes Conference Room, pursuant to the provisions of the Open Meetings Law, Chapter 551 , Government Code Vernon's Annotated, in accordance with the authority contained in the following section:

Section 551.071 - Consultation with Attorney

Section 551.087 - Deliberation Regarding Economic Development Negotiation

A. Consider an incentive for possible expansion project at a manufacturing company in Brownwood.

Council Agenda - September 22, 2020

A. Council may take any action necessary as a result of the Executive Session.

16. Adjournment