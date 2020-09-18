HOWE - Howe Economic Development Director Monte Walker reported during the Sept. 15 Howe City Council meeting that sales tax revenue remains well above projections.

Funds generated during the most recent reporting period totaled $38,682, a 28 percent increase from the same period last year.

"That still blows me away," Walker said.

For the year, Howe has generated nearly $325,000. That is 12 percent better than last year’s pace, which Walker characterized as "incredible."

Budget Approved

Also during the meeting, the Howe City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 property tax rate and budget.

The tax rate will remain unchanged, with $0.467004 per $100 of property valuation going to city maintenance and operations. The amount allocated for interest and sinking on bonds and certificates of obligation will be set at $0.102996 per $100.

Despite the unchanged rate, the amount of money raised for the city budget will be $34,735 more than last year. Of that amount, $5,786 will be raised from new properties added to the tax rolls this year.

Festival still on schedule

The Howe Chamber of Commerce met this week to discuss details for its October festival.

Billed as the "October Surprise," the city plans to combine its annual Howe-lloween event with Founder’s Day, which was postponed from the spring due to COVID-19. Both events are slated for 2-8 p.m. Oct. 24 in downtown Howe.

Park projects proceed

The Texoma Health Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Memorial Park project.

Spearheaded by Howe Mayor Bill French, the city hopes to raise enough funds to purchase approximately $90,000 in upgrades.

Plans call for a modern facility with state-of-the-art, ADA-compliant playground equipment. This would replace the broken equipment that had to be removed last year due to safety concerns.

French also announced that city officials are working with a company to bring three pieces of playground equipment to Monarch Park, located near the Summit Hill neighborhood. The hope is that equipment will be installed by mid-November.

Currently the park is extremely small, consisting mostly of a small gazebo and a couple of benches. However, more than two acres of surrounding land could eventually be converted into additional park space.