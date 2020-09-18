Brown County Commissioners Court members will consider adopting a $22.85 million budget and a tax rate of 57.76 cents for the 2020-’21 fiscal year when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The proposed budget is down slightly from the current budget of $22.86 million, and the proposed tax rate is also down from the current rate of 60 cents. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget before voting.

Commissioners will also consider approving the setting of Brown County elected officials’ salaries.

In other business, commissioners will consider action regarding:

• Agreement between Allison Bass and Magee and the county regarding redistricting of Brown County.

• Request for reimbursement for firefighting foam used on an oilfield tank battery fire on Sept. 2 on FM 2492.

• Ratification of an interlocal agreement for dispatch services.