The Early City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda follows:

A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance

B. Consideration of the minutes of regular meeting held on September 8, 2020.

C. Citizen’s comments.

D. Matters of New Business

1. Consider approval to begin abatement process for City owned property located at 200 Mourning Dove Lane. By: Jeremy Essary

2. Consideration to approve a Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Grant application for Brown County Fair Association, Resolution 2020-CVR06. By: Denise Hudson

3. Consider approval of Resolution 2020-CVR07, supporting the passage of legislation in 2021 regarding the use of Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue. By: Tony Aaron

4. Consideration of approval for Resolution 2020-R07, approving 2020 annual Atmos Mid-Tex Rate Review Mechanism filing. By: Tony Aaron

5. Consider appointment of three (3) board members to Early Municipal Development District. By: Tony Aaron

6. Consider appointment of two (2) board members to Planning and Zoning Commission. By: Tony Aaron

7. Consideration of approval for Early ISD Homecoming: By: Tony Aaron

i. Street closure for parade

ii. Variance allowing a bonfire

8. Consideration to approve surplus or salvage items for sale or disposal. By: Tony Aaron

9. Consider approval to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between City of Brownwood, Brown County, City of Bangs, and City of Early for dispatch services. By: Tony Aaron

10. Consider approval to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with LCRA for radio dispatch equipment and maintenance services. By: Tony Aaron

11. Consider approval of amendments to the 2019/2020 Fiscal Year Budget. By: Tony Aaron

E. Executive Session in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 551, Texas Government Code.*

F. Reconvene into Open Session and consider action, if any, on items discussed in executive session.

G. Administrator’s Report.

H. Announcements

I. Adjourn