Brownwood High School announced the 2020 Homecoming Queen nominees. This year, three leaders have been selected for the honor. Homecoming queen will be announced during half-time at the football game on Friday, September 25. This year’s nominees:

Pamela Boyd

Pamela Boyd is the daughter of Jason and Tanya Boyd. She is the drill team captain and has been actively participating in HOSA Future Health Professionals. She works with the children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church. Pamela will be attending Texas Tech University after graduating from Brownwood High School.

Angela Romero

Angela Romero is the daughter of Jose and Blanca Romero. She is the Band Captain of the Brownwood High School Band, President of HOSA Future Health Professionals, Vice President of Key Club, and a member of the National Honor Society.

She is a member of Nueva Vida Church and serves as an AWANA’s club teacher for first and second grade.

Angela will be attending Dallas Baptist University to study pre-occupational therapy and help kids psychologically, emotionally, and physically as she shines the light of Jesus around the world.

Preslee Maxfield

Preslee Maxfield is the daughter of Kyle and Stephanie Maxfield. She is the Brownwood High School cheer captain, the Public Relations Officer for the BHS National Honor Society, a board member for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, participated in CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) certification and HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Lady Lions Track and Volleyball.

She attends Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Preslee will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in nursing; she hopes to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.