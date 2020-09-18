The Howard Payne University Women’s Club recently honored Brenda Newbury and Amaya Marshall at the organization’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon.

Newbury, former HPU first lady who lives in Burleson, received the prestigious Yellow Rose Award. Marshall, a junior biology major from McKinney, was the recipient of this year’s Yellow Rose Scholarship.

The Yellow Rose Award is presented annually to a woman who has exhibited exemplary leadership within her sphere of influence, and who has played a significant role in the execution of the mission and vision of Howard Payne University.

"Brenda has made such an impact on so many individuals’ lives, including mine," said Melinda Hines, first lady and president of the HPU Women’s Club. "The Women’s Club is so grateful for the opportunity to recognize someone as loving and generous as Brenda Newbury."

She is married to former HPU president and current chancellor Dr. Don Newbury. Through the years, she cared for many university students. She is known for her hospitality and generosity, having hosted more than 3,000 guests annually in her home during her time as first lady. She has also been a member of the Brownwood Women’s Club and Rotary-Anns.

"Brenda deserves to be recognized because she is a true example of what it means to serve something that is greater than herself," said Christy Meinecke, class of 1998, who attended HPU during Newbury’s time as first lady. "She really does reflect the light of Christ, and that’s a core value at Howard Payne."

The HPU Yellow Rose Scholarship is awarded to a female student who will begin her junior year in the upcoming fall semester and has maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average since beginning her freshman year at HPU. The scholarship requirements stipulate that the young woman awarded the scholarship should be an active participant in extracurricular activities on campus and exhibit leadership qualities representative of the Christian values and beliefs fundamental to Howard Payne University.

"I am so pleased to be able to name Amaya as this year’s scholarship recipient," said Hines. "She is such a bright young lady and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for her."

Marshall began attending HPU in the fall of 2018 and has become very involved in campus life. She is a member of the Black Student Association and the volleyball team. She has also participated in various Women to Women events hosted by the Women’s Club.

"Amaya has been a teaching assistant in my lab for the last year and I’ve seen her be a natural leader," said Dr. Kristen Hutchins, assistant professor of biology. "Amaya is a wonderful choice for this scholarship. She is such an incredible young lady."

In addition to recognizing an individual for service to HPU, the annual luncheon serves as a way for women from the community and friends of HPU to contribute to the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment.

This year’s event sponsors were Diamond Sponsors Betty Broome and Neal and Sharon Guthrie of Neal Guthrie Companies, Inc.; Gold Sponsor Big Country Ford Lincoln; and Blue Sponsors Ann Jones Real Estate, Bangs Flower and Gift Shop, Laura Benoit and Shannon Sims, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Citizens National Bank, Creative Image Laser Solutions, Dr. Cory and Mrs. Melinda Hines, HPU Class of 1973, Joy Ivy, Debra and Bart Johnson, Mary Johnson, Robert and Sally Porter in memory of Bernice Porter Paul, Robnett Integra, Jane Rodgers and Dr. Evelyn Romig, Sisters of the Seventies, Paul and Lynda Waldrop, and Willie’s T’s and the HPU Stinger Store.

"It’s always such a joy to be together and I’m so grateful to our sponsors for providing the funding for our Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment," said Hines. "The funds raised will go toward the education of female students at HPU."

The guest speaker for this year’s luncheon was Rev. Candy Smith, class of 1971, a proud Howard Payne University alumna. Since graduating from HPU, Smith has continued to serve her alma mater in various capacities. She has been a Board of Trustees member for the last 25 years and was integral in helping create the Women in Ministry Initiative at HPU, which enables young women to serve in churches. Rev. Smith has been involved in ministry for more than 40 years and churches around Texas have benefitted from Rev. Smith’s leadership and authenticity.

Those interested in being a part of the HPU Women’s Club, can visit hputx.edu/womensclub.

Pictured from left are Amaya Marshall, recipient of the Yellow Rose Scholarship; Melinda Hines, HPU’s first lady; and Brenda Newbury, former first lady and recipient of the Yellow Rose Award. [Photo contributed]