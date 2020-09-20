The Amarillo Fire Department said crews battled a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on Sunday morning that resulted in no injuries. Per an AFD media release, at 1:36 a.m., the department responded to a smoke investigation in the 3400 block of South Georgia Street.

Upon arrival, according to the news release, crews found heavy smoke coming from the location, with fire spreading from one store to the adjacent stores on both sides. Authorities noted due to the amount of fire encountered and the size of the building, a third alarm response was dispatched.

One of the site’s retail spaces contained a large amount of ammunition, per the AFD, which caused the ammunition to discharge, making it difficult for fire crews to enter this space.

As of Sunday at 5:45 a.m., crews remained on scene to extinguish the fire, according to the AFD, adding it appeared the spread of fire had been contained. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene until the fire was totally extinguished.