A Brownwood woman who was arrested after a June 28 wreck that killed one person and injured three others was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter — deadly weapon and intoxication assault.
The September session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Margaret Harper, 38, documents in District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.
The wreck happened when a pickup traveling north in the 2400 block of Southside in Brownwood left the road, entered a yard and struck several people who were unloading furniture from a trailer, Brownwood police said earlier. Kimberly Allen, 28, was killed, and Erica Richardson, 32 and two children were injured.
Police said the pickup’s driver, identified as Harper, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with an invalid license.
Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:
James Lee Duvall, online solicitation of a minor
Christopher Lee Nosek, burglary of a habitation (two indictments) and stalking
Raistlin Baily Ibarra, assault family violence
Jacob Allen Wilder, burglary of a habitation
David Guthrie II, possession of a controlled substance
Stephen Michael Temple, obstruction or retaliation
Cody Scott Clark, DWI
Austin Jacobs, sexual assault of a child
Selso Ortiz Martinez, harassment of public servant
Corbin Leroy Glen Elison, sexual assault of a child
Jesus Rodriguez Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault