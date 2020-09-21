A Brownwood woman who was arrested after a June 28 wreck that killed one person and injured three others was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter — deadly weapon and intoxication assault.

The September session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Margaret Harper, 38, documents in District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

The wreck happened when a pickup traveling north in the 2400 block of Southside in Brownwood left the road, entered a yard and struck several people who were unloading furniture from a trailer, Brownwood police said earlier. Kimberly Allen, 28, was killed, and Erica Richardson, 32 and two children were injured.

Police said the pickup’s driver, identified as Harper, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with an invalid license.

Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

James Lee Duvall, online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Lee Nosek, burglary of a habitation (two indictments) and stalking

Raistlin Baily Ibarra, assault family violence

Jacob Allen Wilder, burglary of a habitation

David Guthrie II, possession of a controlled substance

Stephen Michael Temple, obstruction or retaliation

Cody Scott Clark, DWI

Austin Jacobs, sexual assault of a child

Selso Ortiz Martinez, harassment of public servant

Corbin Leroy Glen Elison, sexual assault of a child

Jesus Rodriguez Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault