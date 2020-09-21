The Brown County Fair Association held a team roping event at the Brown County fairgrounds last Saturday.

Team roping features a steer and two mounted riders. The first roper, the "header," ropes the front of the steer, usually around the horns but it is also legal for the rope to go around the neck, or go around one horn and the nose, resulting in a "half head."

Once the steer is caught, the header must dally (wrap the rope around the rubber covered saddle horn) and use his horse to turn the steer left. The second roper is the "heeler," who ropes the steer by its hind feet after the header has turned the steer. There is a five second penalty if only one leg is caught.

The Brown County event had 33 teams in attendance. This event was a number 12 slide which is a numbering system that uses each individual roper’s talent level, and sets a handicap system which is the subtraction of time to even the competition.

The reigning Brown County Fair Association Royalty were present — Queen Emma Connelly, Junior Miss Hannah Deen and Princess Hutsyn Hohertz — to take a lap in the ring and visit with the people in attendance.

The first place team consisted of Shye Pate and Rowdy Elkins, second place team was Colton Edgar and Kyle Ribble, third place team Will Eddleman and Kyle Ribble. The Association hopes to host more of these team roping events in the future.