Howard Payne University recently announced the HPU Price Promise, guaranteeing tuition costs will remain the same from a student’s first through senior years.

Beginning in fall 2021, all new students’ tuition will be locked in at their starting rate until they graduate, as long as they remain enrolled full time in consecutive fall and spring semesters at HPU and continue to make satisfactory progress toward a degree.

Dr. Ben Martin, assistant vice president for enrollment, emphasized that the HPU Price Promise is an extension of HPU’s commitment to providing affordable and Christ-centered education to its students and their families.

"Here at HPU, we care about our students," Martin said. "In a world full of uncertainty, we want to make sure they can depend on us. The HPU Price Promise comes out of a desire to help provide our students with certainty and stability as they plan to invest in their education and the future."

For more details about the HPU Price Promise or to learn more about applying to HPU, contact the HPU Office of Admissions at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu. More information about HPU is available at www.hputx.edu.