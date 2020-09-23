A 75-year-old Brownwood man remained jailed Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault following a Sept. 17 incident, sheriff’s officials said.

James Maxted was booked Monday into the Brown County Jail on the charges. Maxted’s bonds total $175,000, jail records state.

According to a complaint filed by sheriff’s Lt. Scott Bird in Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt’s office:

Deputies were dispatched to FM 2492 after a woman call 9-1-1. Deputies arrived to see Maxted sitting in a truck, bleeding from his face. Maxted told deputies a woman struck him with a beer bottle for no reason.

Deputies spoke with the woman, who said Maxted struck her with a beer bottle, sexually assaulted her and strangled her. The woman said she was able to strike Maxted with a broken beer bottle.

Maxted was flown out by helicopter.

In an unrelated incident, Early police responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 back of Early Boulevard Tuesday on a report of an unwanted person in a reportedly vacant apartment.

According to an email from Early police:

The apartment manager said no one was supposed to be in the apartment, but three people were inside. Officers went to the apartment to make contact when one person ran up to the second floor, then jumped from the second floor window while trying to get away from officers.

Dylan Scott Craig, 21, was immediately taken into custody after hitting the ground. Officers recovered of a meth pipe that contained a small amount of methamphetamine.

Craig complained of pain to his foot and was transported by EMS to the emergency room, where was treated and released for a broken foot. Craig was taken to the Brown County Jail on two felony warrants and additional charges of possession of controlled substance and evading arrest, police said.

While officers were dealing with Craig at the apartment a 16-year-old female began interfering with the arrest and was placed under arrest. She began resisting and struggling with officers, police said. The female was taken to juvenile probation and charged with interfering with public duties and resisting arrest.

The third person was released.