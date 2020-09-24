September 27 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 5:00pm at Riverside Park

27 – 4-H Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns (Bring your sheep)

27 – District 7 Club Officer & Club Manager Virtual Training

28 – FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

October

6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

12 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day

12 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Bangs HS Cafeteria

17 – Sheep/Goat Validation at Brown County Youth Fair Barns

27 – Fall Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

DISTRICT 7 CLUB MANAGER/OFFICER VIRTUAL TRAINING

District 7 is hosting a club manager & club officer virtual training on Sunday, September 27th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm. Below is the sessions that will be included in the training:

3:00 – 4:00 PM – Adults – Club Manager Training

3:00 – 4:00 PM – Youth – Community Service

4:00 – 4:20 PM – Ice Breakers & Games

4:20 – 4:40 PM – Personality Types & Teaching Styles

4:40 – 5:00 PM – Officer Responsibilities & Parli – Pro

5:00 – 5:20 PM – Review & Wrap-Up

If you would like to register, please go to the following link:

https://tomgreen.agrilife.org/club-officer-adult-leader-training/

FCH COALITION MEETING

We will be having an FCS Coalition meeting on September 28th 5:00pm at the Extension Office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and plan Food & Nutrition projects and workshop. We are asking for any adult leader or youth to attend the meeting if you are interested in being on the Brown County FCH Coalition. For more information, contact Courtney Parrott.

4-H PAPER CLOVER FUNDRAISER AT TRACTOR SUPPLY: OCTOBER 7th – 18th

Customers at our local Tractor Supply can support Brown County 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. All funds raised will be donated to 4-H, and 75% will remain in Brown County.

Our local Tractor Supply Co. has been one of the top money raisers in this region since the Paper Clover fundraiser started; so, let’s help them become number one in the state, while supporting Brown County 4-H at the same time during this fundraiser.

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

• September 15th Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

• October 27th Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

• November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

LAMB, GOAT, AND SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Lamb/Goat validation will be October 17th 8:00am and Swine validation November 14th 8:00a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

AG PRODUCT IDENTIFICATION WORKSHOP

There will be a virtual Ag Product Identification Workshop on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:30pm via TEAMS. Topics that will be discussed are as follows: What is AG ID? How do I plan for practices? What are the contest opportunities?

If you would like to participate, you must register via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yxe9mlnn

GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING 4-H CLUB MEETINGS, PROGRAMS & EVENTS

We are kicking off our 4-H year and club meetings are beginning to meet face to face. Our goal is to keep all participants safe while still having meetings, programs, and events. To host events, we must follow the Governors order (GA-29). Therefore, Brown County 4-H is asking all participants to Please Help us continue having programs by following some guidelines.

• Masks/Face Coverings MUST be worn by all individuals, per Governors order (GA-29).

• Participants are asked to bring their own masks/face coverings.

• Per the Governors order (GA-29), the requirement to wear mask/face coverings are for participants 10 years of age and older.

• Participants that have any COVID-19 symptoms (including the symptoms below) or feel unwell, should not attend.

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Unexpected muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Loss of taste or smell

• Diarrhea

• Running a fever (or measuring a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or more)

• All participants (youth, adults/volunteers, little siblings) will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Screening Form at every meeting.All participants at the event MUST provide contact details: mobile telephone number, email and address where they are staying. This information will be shared with local public health authorities ONLY if any participant becomes ill with a suspected infectious disease. If participants do not agree to this, they cannot attend the event or meeting.

• We encourage:

• Social Distancing when at the meeting or event.

• Participants as they enter to utilize ways to greet others without touching.

• Regular handwashing or use of an alcohol rub by all participants at the meeting or event.

• Participants to cover their face with the bend of their elbow or a tissue if they cough or sneeze.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Nick Gonzales at 325-646-0386.

AG TEXAS YOUTH OF THE MONTH SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

• To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

• To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

• To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

• To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at www.agtexas.com/agyouth.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

Educational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or veteran status. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.