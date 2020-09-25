The Brownwood Police Department recently celebrated the awarding of the Life Saving Bar Award in the training room of the department.

Earlier this year, Sgt Art. Shannon interacted with an armed veteran at the Camp Bowie Memorial Park. Shannon was able to intervene in a situation that could have had a tragic outcome, but resulted in the veteran getting needed treatment.

Departmental policy lists the Life Saving Bar next in prominence to the Police Commendation bar. The award may be awarded to any officer for saving of a human life.

This award is intended for all officers directly responsible for the saving of a human life; documentation and supporting evidence if available, should be included to substantiate the award, such as statements from witnesses, physicians or supervisors.