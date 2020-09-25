Howard Payne University invites HPU alumni, friends, students, board members, personnel and families to the Fall Family Reunion on Oct. 10. The event will feature Cobbler on the Campus with live music.

"It is always fun to reunite and visit with the HPU family," said Laura Benoit, director of alumni relations. "Though this year’s fall festivities are limited for the health and safety of our campus, guests and surrounding communities, we look forward to celebrating all that makes this institution so memorable and impactful at the Fall Family Reunion."

The day’s events will begin with intersquad scrimmages hosted by HPU’s softball and baseball teams at 10 a.m. at Lady Jackets Softball Park and Don Shepard Park, respectively.

Cobbler on the Campus will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Mims Pergola, located between L.J. Mims Auditorium and Walker Memorial Library. The event will feature free cobbler from Underwood’s Bar-B-Q with live music by Taylor Castleberry, a 2013 graduate of HPU. Limited seating will be provided, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating.

HPU Alumni Award Honorees will be recognized at an invitation-only luncheon on Oct. 10.

As part of university-wide procedures for health and safety, HPU will institute appropriate COVID-19 spread mitigation measures for attendees. Details related to these safety measures will be communicated to those registered for the event, as well as to the general public, through the university’s website closer to the date of the event.

HPU thanks the Fall Family Reunion sponsors including Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce; Bruner Auto Group; Citizens National Bank; Dr Pepper; MC Bank; Painter & Johnson Financial; Smith and Sharpe Agencies; TexasBank; Underwood’s Bar-B-Q; United Supermarkets; Visit Early Texas; Wendlee Broadcasting; and Willie’s T’s.

HPU’s Fall Family Reunion was planned in lieu of the 2020 Homecoming celebration. A Spring Family Reunion is planned for February 20, 2021. Visit www.hputx.edu/familyreunion for more information.