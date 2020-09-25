The Brown County Republican Party will host the Keep Texas Red Rally from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Guests will include:

• Steve Munisteri (former adviser to President Donald Trump)

• Sen. Dawn Buckingham

• Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West

• U.S. Congressional District 11 candidate August Pfluger

• House District 60 candidate Glenn Rogers

• Presidential appointee Nick Adams

"We hope to have a couple of thousand people," Brown County Republican Party Chairman Robert Porter said.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

"It’s a central Texas rally and we’re inviting all of the area county chairs and the interested people from the surrounding counties to come join us."