Friday

Sep 25, 2020 at 4:03 PM


The Brown County Republican Party will host the Keep Texas Red Rally from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Brownwood Coliseum.


Guests will include:


• Steve Munisteri (former adviser to President Donald Trump)


• Sen. Dawn Buckingham


• Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West


• U.S. Congressional District 11 candidate August Pfluger


• House District 60 candidate Glenn Rogers


• Presidential appointee Nick Adams


"We hope to have a couple of thousand people," Brown County Republican Party Chairman Robert Porter said.


Masks and social distancing will be required.


"It’s a central Texas rally and we’re inviting all of the area county chairs and the interested people from the surrounding counties to come join us."