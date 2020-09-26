7-5A (I)DistYearPFPAHighland Park0-00-000McKinney North0-00-000Longview0-00-11340Sherman0-00-12341Tyler0-00-12141West Mesquite0-00-12332 Wylie East0-00-1649
Thursday, September 24
Denison 41, Sherman 23
Texas High 41, Tyler 21
Friday, September 25
Temple 40, Longview 13
Mount Pleasant 49, Wylie East 6
Waco 32, West Mesquite 23
(McKinney North bye)
Saturday, September 26
Austin Westlake at Highland Park, cancelled
Friday, October 2
Mount Pleasant at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Highland Park at Mesquite Horn, cancelled
Wylie East at Irving Nimitz, 7 p.m.
West Mesquite at Mesquite Poteet, 7:30 p.m.
McKinney North at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
7-5A (II)DistYearPFPADenison0-01-04123Frisco High0-01-01714Lake Dallas0-01-0203Frisco Lebanon Trail0-01-03914Lovejoy0-01-05222Frisco Liberty0-00-12735Prosper Rock Hill0-00-14561Princeton0-00-13055Frisco Memorial0-00-12021
Thursday, September 24
Denison 41, Sherman 23
Frisco Heritage 61, Prosper Rock Hill 45.
Frisco 17, Frisco Independence 14
Friday, September 25
Lake Dallas 20, Denton 3
Longview Pine Tree 55, Princeton 30
Lovejoy 52, Plano John Paul II 22
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Liberty 27
Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Richardson Berkner 14
Justin Northwest 21, Frisco Memorial 20
Thursday, October 1
Lake Dallas at Frisco Centennial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Frisco at Frisco Reedy (The Star), 7 p.m.
Friday, October 2
Denison at Texas High, 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Frisco Memorial at Sunnyvale, 7 p.m.
South Garland at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Corsicana at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
4-4A (II)DistYearPFPASanger0-05-019089Aubrey0-04-1210101Van Alstyne0-02-3146185Krum0-01-28080Celina0-01-310377
Friday, September 25
Van Alstyne 42, Farmersville 41, OT
Sanger 54, Venus 6
Community at Krum, cancelled
Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28
(Celina bye)
Friday, October 2
Van Alstyne vs. Bullard at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Venus, 7:30 p.m.
Godley at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
(Celina bye)
4-3A (I)DistYearPFPAWhitesboro1-01-34194Pilot Point1-03-1146115Brock1-04-024249Boyd1-04-016869Peaster0-13-112488Paradise0-13-112782Bowie0-12-292125Ponder0-12-2136106
Friday, September 25
*Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6
*Brock 79, Bowie 0
*Boyd 42, Paradise 13
*Pilot Point 53, Peaster 30
Friday, October 2
*Whitesboro at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
*Bowie at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
*Paradise at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
*Peaster at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I)DistYearPFPAPottsboro1-03-114585Mt. Vernon1-04-018470Mineola1-04-012744Commerce1-03-011718Rains0-13-1232100Winnsboro0-12-18526Bonham0-11-3105179Howe0-10-440182
Friday, September 25
*Pottsboro 52, Howe 0
*Commerce 43, Bonham 0
*Mineola 20, Winnsboro 6
*Mount Vernon 53, Rains 35
Friday, October 2
*Pottsboro at Rains, 7:30 p.m.
*Winnsboro at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
*Bonham at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
*Mount Vernon at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II)DistYearPFPABells1-04-118586Gunter1-04-117279Blue Ridge1-03-2164124Lone Oak0-01-321105Whitewright0-13-211983S&S0-12-210266Leonard0-12-19062
Friday, September 25
*Bells 42, Leonard 14
*Gunter 31, Whitewright 14
*Blue Ridge 38, S&S 15
(Lone Oak bye)
Friday, October 2
*Bells at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
*S&S at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
*Whitewright at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
(Leonard bye)
5-2A (I)DistYearPFPALindsay1-05-025464Trenton1-03-110069Alvord1-01-3133141Collinsville0-13-2136251Tom Bean0-11-371188Tioga0-11-463202
Friday, September 25
*Lindsay 68, Collinsville 26
*Trenton 45, Tioga 6
*Alvord 50, Tom Bean 34
Friday, October 2
*Collinsville at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
*Lindsay at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
*Trenton at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2DistYearPFPAIrving Faustina0-00-000TCS0-00-1656Covenant Classical0-00-11661Dallas Fairhill0-00-1659
Thursday, September 24
Greenville Christian 59, Dallas Fairhill 6
Friday, September 25
Bryson 56, Texoma Christian 6
Richland Springs 61, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 16
(Irving Faustina bye)
Thursday, October 1
Garland Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 5 p.m.
Friday, October 2
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Strawn, 7:30 p.m.
Plano CHANT at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
(Texoma Christian bye)
* -- denotes district game