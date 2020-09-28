A community prayer service in honor of the National Day of Prayer was held in Festival Park Saturday with Don Holland as leader of ceremonies.

Early Mayor Robert Mangrum opened in prayer, followed by Steve Baker, who prayed for the government. Baker said there is a battle for people’s hearts and minds, and he encouraged people to watch, pray, and exercise their right to vote.

Bryan Calloway, who recently retired from the Early ISD, prayed for educators. Referring to a Bible verse, Calloway said for parents to "train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

Each year is a new start for young people as they go through the education system, and school has authority to be over and guide them, Calloway said.

Others leading prayer were:

• The Rev. Ernest Kirk, who prayed for all people.

• Joey Wilbourn of the First United Methodist Church, who led prayer for churches.

• Danny Jaynes, a missionary, led prayer for healthcare providers and first responders. He said the United States is the first country to bring comfort and help around the world.

Jaynes said it is a gift to be a first responder, adding that there is no greater love than someone who would lay down their life for another person.

The service was rounded out with singing led by choir director Eric Evans.