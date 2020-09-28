EARLY — Early police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man facing multiple charges.

Patrick Boutelle, 33, is wanted on multiple charges including felony violation of protective order and assault family violence, Early Police Chief David Mercer said via email. Anyone who sees Boutelle is asked to call 9-1-1 and report his location, Mercer said.

Dispatch received several reports of sightings around Brownwood near west Commerce and Lakeway area Monday, but Boutelle had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

According to Mercer’s email:

Early officers, sheriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers responded Sunday night to the 200 block of Crescent Drive, where Boutelle had been spotted by his bondsman at a house.

Boutelle was prohibited by protective order from being at that house.

Boutelle had bonded out of the Lampasas County Jail for numerous charges in Lampasas, and charges from the Early Police Department of aggravated assault.

Boutelle is alleged to have broken into a house where his wife was staying, assaulted her and held a gun to her, Mercer’s email states.

Warrants have been issued for these violations.

When Boutelle returned Sunday evening, the bail bondsman attempted to make contact with Boutelle before notifying law enforcement. Boutelle ran from the bondman, who notified law enforcement when Boutelle wrecked his vehicle on Longhorn just off Park Drive.

Boutelle ran on foot before officers arrived.

Officers located a handgun, a quantity of marijuana, several variations of marijuana including THC wax and other substances believed to be methamphetamine and mushrooms.

The vehicle and all the items were seized. More charges will be sought for violating a protective order again and multiple drug and weapon charges.