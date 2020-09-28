The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting are working hard to create a fun and safe Trick or Treat event for the children of our community.

The Ninth Annual Trick or Treat Trail will be a drive-through edition from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Riverside Park.

How businesses can participate:

Vendor —this year, businesses wishing to participate will be able to set up a Trunk display to hand out goodies to the cars as they come through the park. (We encourage you to decorate your area as a part of the BOO THE BAYOU Contest. Let us know and we will give you a larger space.)

Set up will begin at 2:30 p.m. If you would like to participate, please call Kim at 325-646-9535 or email membership@brownwoodchamber.org to reserve a space.

Pumpkin Decorating — all businesses are encouraged to join in the fun. If your business is not able to attend as a vendor but would still like to participate, this is a great way to do so. You may paint, carve, and decorate your pumpkins to represent your business. These pumpkins will be used to line the drive through Riverside Park and must be delivered to the chamber by noon on Oct. 29.

How the public can participate:

Vehicle Decorating — we are asking the public to decorate their vehicles for the drive through experience.

Costume Contest — this year participants will need to submit a photo entry, along with their name, category, and phone number between Oct. 7 and Oct. 27 via Facebook Messenger or email to communications@brownwoodchamber.org.

Entries may also be dropped off at the Chamber at 600 E. Depot St. Winners will be announced on Facebook at noon on Oct. 29.

BOO THE BAYOU Contest:

Let’s make it festive and create a memorable experience this year! Anyone wishing to decorate a section of Riverside Park for the drive through should contact the Chamber for an entry form by noon Oct. 23. Winners will be announced Oct. 29.

To keep everyone safe and within the CDC guidelines, Trick or Treat Trail participants will not be allowed out of their cars in the drive through portion of the park.