The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center (CTSAC) is excited to announce the grand opening of Brownwood’s newest thrift store, Rescue Resale.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

All proceeds will benefit the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center.

The store, located at 602 W. Commerce Street, will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be staffed entirely by volunteers, led by experienced thrift store owner Donna Thomas.

"We are so happy about the support we are already getting from the community," Thomas said. "Volunteers have been coming in to help set up the shop. And the donations — not just the amount of donations, we’ve been amazed at the quality of the things people are bringing us."

Sherry Howry, vice president of the center’s board of directors, agreed.

"The shop has gotten in some really cool stuff," Howry said. "A big brass horse is one of my favorite things. I don’t expect it to be there very long."

Though aiming for upscale items, the shop will also have clothes, books and some of the other merchandise that is common to all thrift stores. Donations are currently by appointment only and are tax-deductible.

"I think this is going to be great for the shelter and great for Brownwood, too," said John Morris, one of the board members who first conceived the idea of opening a thrift store.

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is a non-profit 501c3 shelter that has been taking in the animals of Brown County and the surrounding area since 1975 and is currently striving to attain no-kill status. The shelter is located at 3016 Milam Drive in Brownwood.