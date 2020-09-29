The Westlake Rotary is working to keep students and staff safe in the classroom, while working to bring the Eanes community together.

The Rotary Club of Austin Westlake is a service organization that has served the West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and Eanes school community since 1982. In an effort to build goodwill and to support district staff, the club is raising money to buy plexiglass barriers for teacher desks that will benefit the Eanes school district.

Heather Sheffield, sergeant at arms and public relations chair for the club, said about $19,000 has been donated so far. Plexiglass barriers cost about $100 each. As of Friday, 90 barriers have been installed across the district with more to come.

"That is quite a bit of plexiglass dividers for our staff and that is super exciting," she said.

Sheffield said that face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were provided to the district by the Texas Education Agency, but the Rotary wanted to do more to help everyone feel safe on campus.

"Everyone wants their kids to get a good education," she said. "One reason people move here is for our schools. And if plexiglass helps teachers feel better and more safe, and they can better support our students, that is a win-win for everyone."

With approximately 600 teacher desks across the district, the club is working to collect as many donations as possible. Not all 600 educators will want a plexiglass barrier on their desk, and the organization is checking with the administration to see how many more are needed.

At a time when the district community has been divided about back-to-school guidelines and regulations, the Rotary has also encouraged everyone to live by the "four-way test."

Sheffield said the four questions of the test are: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

"It's a good way to live, and just something we should all do daily," she said. "But I really like that in this time of divisiveness that Rotary put this out there to remind you that before you post something on social media to give it the four-way test."