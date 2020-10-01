DATES TO REMEMBER

October 6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

12 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day

12 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Bangs HS Cafeteria

17 – Sheep/Goat Validation at Brown County Youth Fair Barns

18 – Brown County 4-H Chef Camp 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Extension Office

19 – Deadline to Sign Up for Brown County 4-H Food Show

20 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith Football Field

25 – Brown County 4-H Food Show 2:00pm at the Extension Office

27 – Fall Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

4-H PAPER CLOVER FUNDRAISER AT TRACTOR SUPPLY: OCTOBER 7 – 18

Customers at our local Tractor Supply can support Brown County 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. All funds raised will be donated to 4-H, and 75% will remain in Brown County.

Our local Tractor Supply Co. has been one of the top money raisers in this region since the Paper Clover fundraiser started; so, let’s help them become number one in the state, while supporting Brown County 4-H at the same time during this fundraiser.

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

•September 15th Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

•October 27th Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

•November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

LAMB, GOAT, AND SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Lamb/Goat validation will be October 17th 8:00am and Swine validation November 14th 8:00a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

AG PRODUCT IDENTIFICATION WORKSHOP

There will be a virtual Ag Product Identification Workshop on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:30pm via TEAMS. Topics that will be discussed are as follows: What is AG ID? How do I plan for practices? What are the contest opportunities?

If you would like to participate, you must register via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yxe9mlnn

BROWN COUNTY 4-H CHEF CAMP

The Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition is hosting a chef camp. The camp will be held on Sunday, October 18 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Extension Office. During the camp you will learn more about 4-H Food & Nutrition Projects. Below is the topics that will be covered:

•Knowledge Showcase/My Plate

•Food Show Dish Presentation/Interview

•Skills Showcase

If you are interested in participating in the 4-H Chef Camp please RSVP by October 14th @ 325-646-0386.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H FOOD SHOW

The Brown County 4-H Food Show is set for October 25, 2020 2:00p.m. at the Extension Office. If you are interested in participating, please RSVP by October 19th. Clover kids are eligible to participate in the Brown County 4-H Food Show.

This year’s 4-H Food Show theme, Grocery Games. Texas is a diverse state, in more ways than one! Some of us live in a metroplex with access to major supermarkets and aisles upon aisles of options. Others live in small towns supplied by a convenience store or a larger store if we are willing to travel. A few of us find fresh food in our own backyard garden. The rest of us are somewhere in between! This year, we want you to be creative by using YOUR local food sources to create a dish on a budget. This year’s Food Show will be especially unique as 4-H’ers bring foods created from the supermarket, the small-town convenience stores, the dollar stores, and even the garden! What are you bringing to the table? Below are the categories for Food Show:

• Main Dish – The main dish is usually the heaviest, heartiest, and most substantial dish in a meal. In a meal consisting of several courses, the main dish is served during the main course and is the featured dish of the meal. The key ingredient is usually meat or another protein food, but they may contain other foods.

• Appetizer – Traditionally an appetizer is a small dish or food that is eaten prior to the main course. When selecting recipes for this category, contestants should consider foods that are lower in fat, sodium, and calories so as to not ruin one’s appetite.

• Side Dishes – Side dishes are foods that are usually served along with a main dish or as accompaniments to the main course. Suggested dishes may include salads, cooked vegetables, cooked fruit, pasta or rice dishes, and/or combination vegetable dishes.

• Healthy Desserts – Healthy can still mean delicious when it comes to desserts. Dishes in this category should be served at the end of the meal or for special occasions. Contestants should modify traditional recipes with healthy substitutions and consider MyPlate and Dietary Guidelines when selecting recipes for this category.

NEW FOR 2020 – 2021 4-H FOOD SHOW:

Redesigned contest for the 2020-2021 4-H Food Show. Although the dish component stays the same, two other components have been added. The new Texas 4-H Food Show will consist of the following components:

1. Food Show Dish Presentation/Interview

2. Skills Showcase

3. Knowledge Showcase

The District 7 4-H Food Show will be November 19th in Abilene, Texas. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

•If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

•If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

•An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

•You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

•When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

•For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

Educational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or veteran status. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.