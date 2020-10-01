Jerry Sims of Brownwood was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of Brownwood during the club’s meeting at the Brownwood Country Club. Also installed were president-elect Kelli Lenzi, treasurer Dustin Larremore and secretary Amanda Mason.

In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Dennis Graham, Tyler Horton and Rex Tackett.

The previous past president is Carl Boivin. He will continue to serve on the club board for the next year.

The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood supports community project such as Bringing Up Grades (BUG) Program with Brownwood Intermediate School and Key Club at Brownwood High School promoting service leadership.

The club raises money for the projects by its annual Pancake Supper which has been postponed this year, a his and her gun raffle ending just before Christmas and a newly planned skeet shoot set for March of 2021.

Kids need Kiwanis in the local community and in communities around the world, the club said in a release. The club believes in children and wants to provide all children with an opportunity to thrive, prosper and grow.

The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood, Kiwanis Club of Brownwood Facebook, welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available from Sims at P. O. Box 322, Brownwood, Texas 76804 or 325-998-5551 or by joining the weekly meeting at noon every Thursday at the Brownwood Country Club. First visitors lunch is on the club.