



IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cameron Grisham of Midlothian is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

Grisham is classified as an Undergraduate — First Year and a student in the Tippie College of Business.

"These newest Hawkeyes are going to bring so much to our campus through their individual talents and perspectives, not to mention the incredible determination and tenacity they have demonstrated over these last months," says Kevin Kregel, interim executive vice president and provost. "We look forward to making sure they have the breadth and depth of opportunities they deserve and the support they need to achieve their academic goals."

The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 21 percent of the class (971) are first-generation students, and about 21 percent (961) identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities.

Despite the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, Sarah Hansen, vice president for student life, says the Hawkeye spirit is strong and resilient.

"Just as we have overcome adversity in the past, we will overcome the considerable challenges we face with COVID-19. This year's incoming class is as accomplished and diverse as ever, and I know that they will make their mark on the University of Iowa," she says. "The Class of 2024 has already shown their resiliency as their senior year in high school was disrupted. We are so grateful to have them here on campus, and I look forward to working with our new students to continue our commitment to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus community for all Hawkeyes."

About 58 percent of the class (2,612) are Iowa residents, and about 2 percent (69) are international students. The class represents 95 of Iowa's 99 counties, 43 U.S. states (as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 35 countries.

This year, 22,405 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. Total enrollment this fall is 30,448 students. About 46 percent of Iowa's students identify as male, about 54 percent as female. Graduate students total 6,170, and professional students total 1,873.