The Zephyr High School Homecoming Court consists of, front row from left, senior Kannon Eoff (king candidate), junior Jarron Terry (king candidate), senior Hailey Lehman (queen candidate) and junior Chezney Walters (queen candidate). Back row from left, sophomore Zackary Squyres, sophomore Lillie Thomas, freshman McKenna Cash and freshman Wyatt Hobson. Zephyr’s Homecoming game is Friday night. [Photo by Steve Nash]