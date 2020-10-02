Friday

Oct 2, 2020 at 1:03 PM


The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:


Cen-Tex Manufacturing vs. Collin Walker, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Cen-Tex Manufacturing Credit Union vs. Kenneth Gilligan, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Ladislado Herrera vs. Roosevelt Duffie, all other civil cases


John Sepulvado vs. Karen Byler Sepulvado, divorce


M.C. vs. R.C., divorce


Helen Marie Daub vs. Robert Gene Daub, divorce


Kasey Brooke Yoshida vs. Broc Anthony Yoshida, divorce


Heaven Michelle McClain vs. Brady Ryan Perkins, divorce


Ta’Kenda Shey Clark vs. Rickee Lane Clarks, divorce


Drew M. Garner Jr. et al vs. Waldrop Construction, injury/damage product liability


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:


Jacob Dwayne Hounshell and Abigail Pesina


Curtis Wayne Hunter and Terri Renee Benningfield


Jesse David Spencer Jr. and Elizabeth Covey-Chastain


Phillip Lowell Timmons and Kerissa Mary Monks


Harold Andrew Waddle and Mia Ashton Moreno


Logan Todd Wilfong and Cassidy Paige Roberts