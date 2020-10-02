The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Oct. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2:
Logan Brandstetter, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance
Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication
Christopher Firth, 37, Brownwood, assault
Michael Hatchett, 43, Zephyr, DWI
Joshua Leach, 34, Early, public intoxication
Dalton Manning, 19, Brownwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child
Ronnie Pena, 31, Bangs, possession of a controlled substance, theft, parole warrant
Jorge Rodriguez-Lopez, 22, Gidding, possession of a controlled substance
James Simmons, 44, Brownwood, DWI,
Larry Smith, 54, Brownwood, falsify drug test falsification device
Camron Creek, 20, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana
Nathan Gonzales, 25, Brownwood, assault
Jason Lawson, 41, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request, assault, failure to appear, traffic warrant
Joshua Leach 34, Early, public intoxication
Dustin Roberts, 30, Brownwood, public intoxication
Cruz Salazar, 33, Brownwood, assault
Tristan Scantling, 18, Brownwood, burglary of vehicle
Andrew Smith, 21, Tyler, parole violation
Jonathan Rodriguez, 57, Brownwood, motion to revoke for evading arrest
Chelsea Belvin, 30, Early, possession of a controlled substance, theft
David Bergman, 64, Brownwood, unauthorized use of vehicle
Aaron Inman, 30, Early, unauthorized use of vehicle, bond withdrawals for resisting arrest and theft
Luis Rivera, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Nathan Beebe, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Timothy Gatliff, 40, Brownwood, public intoxication
David Havens, 24, Brownwood, parole violation
Richard Morris, 56, Uvalde, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, traffic warrants
Camon Worsham, 24, Brownwood, public intoxication