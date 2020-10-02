The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Oct. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2:

Logan Brandstetter, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance

Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication

Christopher Firth, 37, Brownwood, assault

Michael Hatchett, 43, Zephyr, DWI

Joshua Leach, 34, Early, public intoxication

Dalton Manning, 19, Brownwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Ronnie Pena, 31, Bangs, possession of a controlled substance, theft, parole warrant

Jorge Rodriguez-Lopez, 22, Gidding, possession of a controlled substance

James Simmons, 44, Brownwood, DWI,

Larry Smith, 54, Brownwood, falsify drug test falsification device

Camron Creek, 20, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana

Nathan Gonzales, 25, Brownwood, assault

Jason Lawson, 41, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request, assault, failure to appear, traffic warrant

Joshua Leach 34, Early, public intoxication

Dustin Roberts, 30, Brownwood, public intoxication

Cruz Salazar, 33, Brownwood, assault

Tristan Scantling, 18, Brownwood, burglary of vehicle

Andrew Smith, 21, Tyler, parole violation

Jonathan Rodriguez, 57, Brownwood, motion to revoke for evading arrest

Chelsea Belvin, 30, Early, possession of a controlled substance, theft

David Bergman, 64, Brownwood, unauthorized use of vehicle

Aaron Inman, 30, Early, unauthorized use of vehicle, bond withdrawals for resisting arrest and theft

Luis Rivera, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Nathan Beebe, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Timothy Gatliff, 40, Brownwood, public intoxication

David Havens, 24, Brownwood, parole violation

Richard Morris, 56, Uvalde, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, traffic warrants

Camon Worsham, 24, Brownwood, public intoxication