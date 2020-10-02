Friday

Oct 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Oct. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2:


Logan Brandstetter, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance


Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication


Christopher Firth, 37, Brownwood, assault


Michael Hatchett, 43, Zephyr, DWI


Joshua Leach, 34, Early, public intoxication


Dalton Manning, 19, Brownwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child


Ronnie Pena, 31, Bangs, possession of a controlled substance, theft, parole warrant


Jorge Rodriguez-Lopez, 22, Gidding, possession of a controlled substance


James Simmons, 44, Brownwood, DWI,


Larry Smith, 54, Brownwood, falsify drug test falsification device


Camron Creek, 20, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana


Nathan Gonzales, 25, Brownwood, assault


Jason Lawson, 41, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request, assault, failure to appear, traffic warrant


Dustin Roberts, 30, Brownwood, public intoxication


Cruz Salazar, 33, Brownwood, assault


Tristan Scantling, 18, Brownwood, burglary of vehicle


Andrew Smith, 21, Tyler, parole violation


Jonathan Rodriguez, 57, Brownwood, motion to revoke for evading arrest


Chelsea Belvin, 30, Early, possession of a controlled substance, theft


David Bergman, 64, Brownwood, unauthorized use of vehicle


Aaron Inman, 30, Early, unauthorized use of vehicle, bond withdrawals for resisting arrest and theft


Luis Rivera, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana


Nathan Beebe, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana


Timothy Gatliff, 40, Brownwood, public intoxication


David Havens, 24, Brownwood, parole violation


Richard Morris, 56, Uvalde, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, traffic warrants


Camon Worsham, 24, Brownwood, public intoxication