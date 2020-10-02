Staffed by volunteers and neatly filled with an array of donated items, the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center’s new Rescue Resale thrift store might not have literally everything.

But walking into the colorful, tastefully decorated store — which opened Thursday at 602 W. Commerce St. — it seems like it has just about everything.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Proceeds from the boutique-like store will benefit the animal center (CTSAC), which has seen its donations severely curtailed because of a couple of events.

The first event was the board and staff shakeup at the animal center in December, which bred a weeks-long, community-impacting controversy.

The second event: COVID.

Those unsettling events were factors in the cancellation or postponement of fundraisers for the animal center earlier this year.

CTSAC board member John Morris thought up the idea of a thrift store to benefit the animal center.

"Just driving through Brownwood, you see shops backed with all these customers," Morris said.

Morris took to Facebook to seek the community’s input in having a thrift store to benefit the animal center. The community quickly approved of the idea, Morris said.

"Of course, the donations are spectacular," Morris said. "It’s been a great community project. You never know what you’re going to get."

Items in the store ranged from furniture including a large, modern desk, wing chairs and a gun cabinet to smaller items including a music box, figurines, collectible dolls, party glasses, coffee pots and a bread maker.

Other items included a brass horse, an old metal airplane from a carnival ride, clothing and books.

"Looks good, doesn’t it?" store manager Donna Thomas said. "Everything in here is donated by someone. The quality has just been more than I ever expected. It’s been great."

The store had a well-attended grand opening Thursday, and Friday saw a brisk business, with potential entering, milling around and usually leaving with one or more purchases.

Thomas, who lives at Lake Brownwood with her husband, John, said she has a business background and previously owned another thrift store. She said her husband is available to make repairs on any donated items that might have flaws.

Her daughter, Tinya, is the rescue coordinator at the CTSAC.

Donna Thomas credited another woman, Fran Brown, with being instrumental in making Resale Rescue happen.

Sherry Howry, vice president of the CTSAC board, showed a visitor around the store. "I’m still finding new stuff," Howry said.

The donation drop-off location is Access Storage, 3109 Highway 279. Hours for drop-offs are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donations are by appointment only.

For information about making donations, call 325-220-0266.