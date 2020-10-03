The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit committee has cancelled the 2021 exhibit.

Pauline McBride, committee chairperson, said there are many reasons for the cancellation, but primarily it’s for the health and safety of all those involved with the show.

"At this time, we cannot predict if the federal, state, and local laws will permit a gathering such as the art intake, awards ceremony, the demonstrations, or even the exhibit itself," she said.

"Our biggest concern is for the safety of so many individuals who work very hard on the program," McBride added. "Many of these individuals are in the high-risk category due to their current health or to their age. When one considers that we have artists who come and deliver their art, the committee and volunteers who work throughout the show, the demonstrators, and the many students who take part and the general public that all gather in the space the size of the Depot, we just cannot put any of them at risk."

McBride said the committee cannot wait until later in the fall or early in the new year to make the decision to cancel because there are so many moving parts involved in putting on this exhibit each February. Many plans have to begin in June and then occur throughout the fall and right up through the end of the show.

"Thank you everyone for your understanding," McBride said, "and we look forward to seeing you at the 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit."