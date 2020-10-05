Howard Payne University’s Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble and Concert Choir will present an outdoor concert titled "Music Under the Stars" on the front steps of L.J. Mims Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Featured pieces will include "Black Horse Troop March" by John Philip Sousa; "Bugler’s Holiday" by Leroy Anderson; "Block M March" by Jerry Bilik; "El Capitan March" by Sousa; "Just Friends" by John Klenner; "Is That So?" by Duke Pearson; "Broadway" by Bill Bird, Teddy McRae and Henri Woode; "Psalm 23" by Paul Basler; "Shakespeare Songs" by Matthew Harris; "Verleih Uns Frieden" by Felix Mendelssohn; and "The Road Home" by Stephen Paulus. Featured soloists will be freshman David McKee, sophomore Jacob Bohl and seniors Brian Blanchard, Nathan Lacy, Jonathan Strebeck, Jayland Brown and Dalton Pendergrass.

Stephen Goacher, professor of music, will direct the Jazz Ensemble; Dr. Chris Rosborough, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities, will direct the Concert Choir; and Frank Nelson, assistant professor of music and director of bands, will direct the Symphonic Band.

"This is like a musical gift to the community," said Nelson. "It will be kind of like concerts in the old days during Sousa Band Concerts – a concert in the park, so to speak."

Visit www.hputx.edu for more information about Howard Payne University.