Wanda Connelly, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, joined her Savior on Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 96. A graveside service in honor of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Oklahoma, with Bro. Jim Mitchell officiating. Her pallbearers will be Franky Englutt, Billy Williams, Larry Manry, Arnold Medler, John Englutt, and Harley Manry.

Wanda was born in Hennepen, Oklahoma to Nathaniel Lannom and Laura Myrtie (Kimbrell) Lannom. She married Robert Eugene Connelly on May 16, 1954 in Durant, Oklahoma, they were married for 52 years. Wanda has been a member of the Church of Christ for all her life. She retired from working for the MKT Railroad as a car accounting clerk. Wanda was a joyful person who loved to play the piano and sing gospel hymns. She loved to play dominoes and travel to see family and friends. Wanda had a generous giving nature and one of her greatest pleasures was cooking for those she loved, especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Connelly is survived by her daughter, Terri Englutt of Achille, Oklahoma, grandchildren, Larry Manry of Achille, Oklahoma, Tonya Holbrook of Durant. Oklahoma, Traci Medler of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Shawn Parker, great grandchildren, Alek Medler and Leah Medler both of Kingston, Harley Manry of Calera, Oklahoma, William Keller, Bryce Keller and Arianna McGee all of Durant, Oklahoma, great-great-grandchildren, Ashdon Manry and Dalaney Manry both of Calera, she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Connelly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Eugene Connelly, and beloved daughter, Shirley Jean Holbrook.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com