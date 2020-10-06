The Brownwood school district congatulates its October 2020 Spotlight teacher, Erica Templeton, and Spotlight staff, Robin Crouch.

Templeton is a fourth-grade teacher at Coggin Intermediate School. She graduated from high school in Amarillo, Texas and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from West Texas A&M University in 2005. Ms. Templeton is a certified teacher and has been with Brownwood ISD since 2015.

Templeton goes above and beyond providing support to her students and coworkers. She is always smiling, laughing, and is a constant encouragement, not only to her students, but to all of the teachers at Coggin Intermediate School. She utilizes her skills and passion for teaching to promote growth in all of her students and her love for teaching radiates to everyone around her.

Brownwood ISD is grateful to have positive and passionate teachers like Ms. Templeton who are encouraging and dedicated to providing the best education for its students.

Crouch is the secretary and registrar at East Elementary. She holds a lifetime Paraprofessional Certificate as an Educational Aide from the State Board of Education. She was hired in 2015, and has now served at East Elementary for five years.

Crouch is considered a hero to her fellow coworkers at East Elementary, stepping in to help wherever needed and handling everything with grit and grace. She always greets those who come into the school with kindness and a warm welcome.

Brownwood ISD is thankful to have kind, hard-working staff like Crouch, who takes challenges head-on and provide a welcoming environment as soon as you walk in the door.