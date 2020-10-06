The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will honor U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway of District 11 when the club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Brownwood Country Club.

Conaway leaves office at the end of the year.

The club will recognize local Republican candidates and Incumbents who are on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Each will be introduced and have time to talk a little about themselves and the office they hold or are running for.

Guests include: Mike Smith, candidate for 35th District Judge; Micheal Murray, 35th District Attorney; Vance Hill, Brown County Sheriff; Gary Worley, Commissioner Precinct 1; Wayne Shaw, Commissioner Precinct 3; Christine Pentecost, Tax Assessor-Collector; Robert Mullins, Constable Precinct 1; Troy Henderson, Constable Precinct 2; and Roy Parrack, Constable Precinct 3. All of those candidates are unopposed in the general election.

Robert Porter, Brown County Republican Party Chair will also be attending.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $14 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday October 7th to Kristi LaQuey: Cell – 940-654-9619 ~ Email – kristi.laquey@wasteconnections.com