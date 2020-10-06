Want to establish the habit of regular physical activity?

Join Brown County for Walk Across Texas for free.

Gather a team of eight family, friends, coworkers, classmates, and get walking (or doing any type of physical activity) – dancing around your house, container gardening, walking the dog, lifting can goods or weights, climbing stairs at your apartment or house, doing exercises in your wheelchair, bike riding, swimming, jogging etc.

Then see if your team can walk the virtual 832 miles across Texas.

Walk Across Texas is an eight-week program to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity. You will simply log your individual physical activity miles each week as your team works to reach the goal of 832 miles in eight weeks.

You can get registered online at https://howdyhealth.org. The league code is watL-200916-76799. If you want to participate on a team rather than creating your own contact Wendy Hamilton, Better Living for Texans Extension Agent with Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service at 325-646-0386 or by email at wendy.hamilton@ag.tamu.edu. Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrownCountyBLT

Registration Deadline is Oct. 12

This event is open to the public, all ages welcome.