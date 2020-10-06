The Brownwood Public Library invites all members of the community to join our free employment workshop series, the first of which will premiere on Thursday.

Please join us virtually at 4:00 on Thursday, October 8, for How to Reboot Your Resume. Taught by Austin-based resume services company Let's Eat, Grandma, this session will provide you with the resources you need to send your resume to the top of the pile.

Whether you're looking to revamp your current resume or make one for the first time, join Mollie Eisler from resume writing service Let's Eat, Grandma to learn the latest tips and tricks to help get you noticed by recruiters and land an interview. This is the first workshop in a series designed to empower you to land your next dream job.

After this workshop, you'll walk away knowing how to:

• Work your biggest accomplishments into a value-packed resume

• Design your resume to appeal to recruiters and the jobs you're targeting

• Spin a career change to your advantage

• Optimize your resume with keywords to make sure you pass through Applicant Tracking Systems and land an interview

Each month, you will be invited to join a new workshop in this four-part series. For questions, please call the library at 325-646-0155.

Join the meeting via Zoom. Follow the link from the Brownwood Facebook page, or find the meeting here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85275402132

Meeting ID: 852 7540 2132