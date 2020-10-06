Amanda Sheffield, coach of Glory 10U Sheffield, described the softball team’s performance as "top notch and unmatched" as Glory went 7-0 this past weekend to win the Ninth Annual Hope For a Cure Tournament in Abilene.

Clutch hits, sneaky plays on the bases, small ball and tough pitching led to the tournament championship.

""This weekend was an amazing weekend for our Glory 10U Sheffield kids," the third-year coach said. "Their performances were top notch and unmatched.They showed grit and determination to stand firm and take it all.

"Each player contributed. This a fairly young team, with a few veterans to help lead the way, so it’s exciting to watch them dominate."

Pitchers Brenda Allen and Corinne Sheffield pitched a combined 21 innings pitched, allowing two hits, 2 runs (one earned) and throwing 55 strikeouts for a combined ERA of .286 and a combined five no-hitters.

"Tha’s all they allowed for all 7 games," assistant coach David Sheffield said. "Simply incredible."