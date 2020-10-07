Brownwood High School (BHS) recognized their September Teachers of the Month on Wednesday, October 7. Accompanied by the BHS Band, a crew marched the halls to find Emily Jaynes and Heather Nix, who were recently selected as the BHS September Teachers of the Month.

BHS Principal Lindsay Smith surprised both teachers with the recognition and joined representatives from Farmers Insurance - Dustin Larremore Agency and F&M Bank as they presented oversized checks to the winners.

The BHS administration expressed thanks to both Farmers Insurance - Dustin Larremore Agency and F&M Bank for their sponsorship of the Teachers of the Month recognition. Congratulations to Emily Jaynes and Heather Nix.