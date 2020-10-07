EARLY — The Early Chamber of Commerce has named Katy Harris as its new membership director.

The chamber issued a press release:

On behalf of the Early Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to welcome our new Membership Coordinator, Katy Harris.

Katy grew up close to the Brownwood-area, small town of Breckenridge. She comes from a heavy agricultural background and fortunate enough to still be involved in the Ag industry with raising sheep and goats in Early.

Katy is a 2019 graduate from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. While at OSU, Katy was blessed to be a part of the 2018 National Champion Meat Judging team and multiple undergraduate research studies and marketing projects as well.

She is excited to be back in the central Texas area and looking forward to making more friendships through her career at Early Chamber of Commerce and in Brown County. Please welcome Katy and feel free to stop by and say hello