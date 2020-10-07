Howard Payne University invites friends of the university to visit campus for the Fall Family Reunion this Saturday, Oct. 10. The event will feature Cobbler on the Campus with live music from Taylor Castleberry, a 2013 graduate of HPU.

Cobbler on the Campus will be held from 2-5 p.m. and feature free cobbler from Underwood’s Bar-B-Q. Limited seating will be available, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating.

In addition to Cobbler on the Campus, the day’s events will include intersquad scrimmages hosted by HPU’s softball and baseball teams at 10 a.m. at Lady Jackets Softball Park and Don Shepard Park, respectively.

HPU Alumni Award Honorees will be recognized at an invitation-only luncheon Saturday.

As part of university-wide procedures for health and safety, HPU will institute appropriate COVID-19 spread mitigation measures for attendees. Attendees will be required to complete a COVID–19 Campus Access Screening Form when they arrive. Guests will also be required to wear a facemask and practice appropriate social distancing.

Visit www.hputx.edu/familyreunion to register or to find more information about the Fall Family Reunion.