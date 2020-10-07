Kristi Louise (Daniel) Thomas, 51, of Bangs died Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Services will be held fro 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home.

She is survived by her mother, Janet Higginbotham of Bangs, daughter, Kasey Yoshida of Bangs and Kember Kunkel of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; sister’s Kathy Drisdale and Kam Gibson, both of Denton; brother, Blane Daniel of Bangs; and a granddaughter.

Kristi was preceded in death by her father and a brother.

Condolences may be made at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net