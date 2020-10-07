Respiratory therapists and the work they do will be observed during Respiratory Therapist Week later this month, Oct. 25-31.

Respiratory therapy (RT) is part of the critical care team in a hospital, from newborns to elderly. RT also has hands-on care for COVID 19 patients.

RT is usually thought of as the people who give breathing treatments. However, it goes a lot further than that. RT is part of a core and experienced team who responds to all respiratory and cardiac arrests.

RT’s education certainly focuses on the heart and lungs, but RT professionals learn so much more. From simple lab values, chest X-rays, CT scans to hemodynamics, RT manages ventilators from neonates to geriatrics.

All of the RT professionals at Brownwood Regional Medical Center are required to have special certifications including ACLS (advanced cardiac life support), PALS (pediatric advanced life support, and NRP (neonatal resuscitation program).

There is much more RT could tell the public. Brownwood Regional Medical Center has an amazing RT team with more than 115 years combined experience.

The medical diretor is Dr. Roy Byrd.

https://www.respiratorytherapyzone.com/respiratory-care-week-guide/