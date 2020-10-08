The dedication of the Family Memorial Trees will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Wiggins Park. Masks will be required.

The trees will be dedicated by the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA).

Employees with Lydick-Hooks Roofing in Brownwood were busy Thursday installing a new roof on the park pavilion ahead of the dedication.

Local Mexican American families donated 39 trees to the City of Brownwood, which were planted last spring at the park. Plaques were embedded in concrete, bearing the name of each family, in whose memory each tree was donated.

According to Dr. Juan Andrade, SALSA Organizer, "The dedication is in honor and loving memory of the first generation of Mexican American families who settled in Brownwood early in the 20th century.

These highly productive immigrant families possessed great values and a strong work ethic. Their children successfully pursued careers in academia, education, media, military, business, music, law, civic engagement, social policy, health, technology, medicine, science, and other professions."

"The Mejicano Trailblazers of Brownwood Award" will be inaugurated at the dedication, recognizing the achievements of the children of the first families. Recipients will include Lt. Col. Oswaldo Guarnero, 1930s Brownwood Junior and Senior High School and HPC track star; Antonio Hernandez, the first Mexican basketball player at HPC in 1954; Raul Balderrama, 1-mile record holder at Brownwood High School in 1957; Jane Andrade, honor student and Ms Brown County in 1959; and Dr. Jose Rivas, HPC professor of Greek and first Mexican in Texas to earn a doctoral degree in religious education.

"This recognition and show of respect and appreciation to our first generation is long overdue. They helped make Brownwood proud of its past, and paved the way for the present and future generations," said SALSA spokesperson Raul Garcia.