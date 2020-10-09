With events beyond its control forcing cancellation of the Spay-ghetti fundraiser earlier this year, the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is preparing for a scaled-down version of the event later this month.

They’re calling it Spookghetti, a Halloween-themed curbside event Oct. 29 at the Adams Street Community Center.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until all of the food is gone.

Tickets are available at the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, the Rescue Resale store or from any board member.

A flyer from the animal center explains the event:

"The Corinne T Smith Animal Center is gathering all goblins to come together for Spookghetti. This year we are having our spaghetti dinner fundraiser the week of Halloween on Oct. 29. Witches and goblins will serve you curbside at the Adams Street Community Center or deliver to your door should you dare to make reservations.

"Tickets are only a ghostly $10 per meal. Devilishly desserts will be available for $5."

Tickets will also be available for the animal center’s bountiful raffle baskets, the flyer states, adding:

"We have one for the frightful foodie, one for the devilish dog and one for the crafty cat. Tickets for the raffle are 5 each or five for $20."

All proceeds will benefit The Corinne T Smith Animal Center’s life saving missions. For further information call Leona Cleveland, director of the center, at 325-646-0617.

COVID and the shakeup among the animal center’s board and staff late in December forced the cancellation of the center’s two major fund-raising events of the year — Canines, Cats and Cabaret and Spay-ghetti.

Last October, Spay-ghetti drew about 500 guests to the Adams Street Community Center and raised $10,000 for the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center’s spay and neuter program.

"We’re doing everything curbside this year because of COVID, so there will be no dine-in," Cleveland said.

A limited amount of delivery service will be available, and that needs to be pre-arranged by Oct. 27, Cleveland said.

She expects Spookghetti will be a success and noted it coincides with the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s Trick or Treat Trail at Riverside Park. The event there will be a drive-through edition from 5-7 p.m.

"I think the people are ready for some different things," Cleveland said. "The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce is having their drive-through Trick or Treat Trail at Riverside Park. People will be able to come get their dinner and drive through Riverside Park and have a nice little family evening."