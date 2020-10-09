Friday

Oct 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM


The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Erin Wade et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Randall Lee West, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Eric McConal et al, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Alicia Gordon, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Creighton C. Rayon III, tax cases


Brown County Appraisal District vs. Daniel M. Patton et al, tax cases


LVNV Funding LLC vs. Weston Hinze, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Grimaldi, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Joyce Levern Turnbow vs. Adam Rogriguez DBA Adam’s Transmissions, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Discover Bank vs. Marisela Serrato, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Discover Bank vs. John R. Cox, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Becky Benefield, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Marjorie Maroe Carlock vs. Joshua Breat Carlock, divorce


Debbie Renee Norris vs. Cameron Blake Norris, divorce


Robert Michael Ortegon vs. Marilyn Tatum Ortegon, divorce


Maricela Morris vs. Roger Lee Morris, divorce


Maria Tellez vs. Pedro Tellez, divorce


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:


Joshua G. Chairez and Heather Renae Starnes


Kelton Ray Darden and Delaney Rose Hutson


Johnny Richard Deal and Carol Jarvis


Blake Allen Dudley and Macie Bradee Campbell


Chayden Blane Feist and Addison Nicole Briscoe


Ridge Aaron McDonald and Kaleigh Kaye Cunningham


Brody Lane Plunkett and Amber Shirlynn Harris


Nicholas Kyle Potter and Keely Jordan Brown


Roger Ray Powers and Toashia Laneal Ashley


Caleb Ryan Stone and Lesley Ann Howell


Junildo Vatnikaj Destiny Marie Colington


James Ray Williams and Lori Dianne St. Ama


The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:


Abdullah Abdi Hersi, appeal JP3


Issac Levi Bill, criminal trespass habitation


Ian David Callahan, declaration of nolle prosequi


Myra Lynn Robledo, declaration of nolle prosequi


Amber Elaine Robles, evading arrest detention, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500


Jerra Shyann Chew, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


Jerrod Levi Stembridge, declaration of nolle prosequi


Deborah June Bale, criminal trespass


Jessica Elaine Delgado, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


Matthew Bryan Tidwell, assault causes bodily injury


David Duwayne Hutto, appeal JP1


Tamara Janell Sosa, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)