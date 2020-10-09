The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Erin Wade et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Randall Lee West, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Eric McConal et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Alicia Gordon, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Creighton C. Rayon III, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Daniel M. Patton et al, tax cases

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Weston Hinze, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Grimaldi, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Joyce Levern Turnbow vs. Adam Rogriguez DBA Adam’s Transmissions, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Discover Bank vs. Marisela Serrato, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Discover Bank vs. John R. Cox, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Becky Benefield, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Marjorie Maroe Carlock vs. Joshua Breat Carlock, divorce

Debbie Renee Norris vs. Cameron Blake Norris, divorce

Robert Michael Ortegon vs. Marilyn Tatum Ortegon, divorce

Maricela Morris vs. Roger Lee Morris, divorce

Maria Tellez vs. Pedro Tellez, divorce

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Joshua G. Chairez and Heather Renae Starnes

Kelton Ray Darden and Delaney Rose Hutson

Johnny Richard Deal and Carol Jarvis

Blake Allen Dudley and Macie Bradee Campbell

Chayden Blane Feist and Addison Nicole Briscoe

Ridge Aaron McDonald and Kaleigh Kaye Cunningham

Brody Lane Plunkett and Amber Shirlynn Harris

Nicholas Kyle Potter and Keely Jordan Brown

Roger Ray Powers and Toashia Laneal Ashley

Caleb Ryan Stone and Lesley Ann Howell

Junildo Vatnikaj Destiny Marie Colington

James Ray Williams and Lori Dianne St. Ama

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Abdullah Abdi Hersi, appeal JP3

Issac Levi Bill, criminal trespass habitation

Ian David Callahan, declaration of nolle prosequi

Myra Lynn Robledo, declaration of nolle prosequi

Amber Elaine Robles, evading arrest detention, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500

Jerra Shyann Chew, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jerrod Levi Stembridge, declaration of nolle prosequi

Deborah June Bale, criminal trespass

Jessica Elaine Delgado, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Matthew Bryan Tidwell, assault causes bodily injury

David Duwayne Hutto, appeal JP1

Tamara Janell Sosa, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)