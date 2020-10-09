The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Erin Wade et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Randall Lee West, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Eric McConal et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Alicia Gordon, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Creighton C. Rayon III, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Daniel M. Patton et al, tax cases
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Weston Hinze, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Grimaldi, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Joyce Levern Turnbow vs. Adam Rogriguez DBA Adam’s Transmissions, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Discover Bank vs. Marisela Serrato, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Discover Bank vs. John R. Cox, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Becky Benefield, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Marjorie Maroe Carlock vs. Joshua Breat Carlock, divorce
Debbie Renee Norris vs. Cameron Blake Norris, divorce
Robert Michael Ortegon vs. Marilyn Tatum Ortegon, divorce
Maricela Morris vs. Roger Lee Morris, divorce
Maria Tellez vs. Pedro Tellez, divorce
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Joshua G. Chairez and Heather Renae Starnes
Kelton Ray Darden and Delaney Rose Hutson
Johnny Richard Deal and Carol Jarvis
Blake Allen Dudley and Macie Bradee Campbell
Chayden Blane Feist and Addison Nicole Briscoe
Ridge Aaron McDonald and Kaleigh Kaye Cunningham
Brody Lane Plunkett and Amber Shirlynn Harris
Nicholas Kyle Potter and Keely Jordan Brown
Roger Ray Powers and Toashia Laneal Ashley
Caleb Ryan Stone and Lesley Ann Howell
Junildo Vatnikaj Destiny Marie Colington
James Ray Williams and Lori Dianne St. Ama
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Abdullah Abdi Hersi, appeal JP3
Issac Levi Bill, criminal trespass habitation
Ian David Callahan, declaration of nolle prosequi
Myra Lynn Robledo, declaration of nolle prosequi
Amber Elaine Robles, evading arrest detention, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500
Jerra Shyann Chew, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jerrod Levi Stembridge, declaration of nolle prosequi
Deborah June Bale, criminal trespass
Jessica Elaine Delgado, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Matthew Bryan Tidwell, assault causes bodily injury
David Duwayne Hutto, appeal JP1
Tamara Janell Sosa, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)