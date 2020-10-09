ANNA - Anna voters will likely have a bond package to consider next spring.

Mayor Nate Pike announced on social media Sept. 30 that city staff is working with its financial advisors on a bond referendum package for the May 2021 election.

"The bond referendum was identified as a top policy initiative in the Council-approved City’s Strategic Plan and we’re excited that the planning phase is underway," he said.

A bond referendum is a process where cities ask voters for permission to raise funds for projects through the sales of Bonds.

Pike stressed that the city is still in the very early stages of planning. He said that the city has listened to feedback from various residents about amenities they would like to see. Chief among them is a public library, something certain groups have been advocating for years.

Other items that could be part of the bond election include a community or recreation center, sports facilities, fire stations, public buildings, thoroughfares, road reconstruction, property acquisition and other public infrastructure.

"More detail will come regarding the referendum, and questions will be answered in the coming months, but the message is that you as a voter ultimately get to decide which of the proposals get funded," Pike said. "It remains an exciting time for Anna with great things to come."