The City of Brownwood will be doing utility line replacement work beginning Monday, October 11 in the following areas resulting in several street closures. The timelines and impacted streets are listed at: https://bit.ly/2I4cXIL

Monday thru Tuesday (10/12 – 10/13)

Water Street & Mayes Street from Hwy 377 to Center Ave.

Wednesday thru Friday (10/14 – 10/16)

W. Baker from Hwy 377 to Center Ave, Water Street and Mayes Street from Hwy 377 to Center Ave, Clark St from W. Lee to W. Baker

Monday thru Thursday (10/19 – 10/22)

Water St & Mayes Street from Hwy 377 to Center Ave, may have to close S. Broadway St from Hwy 377 to the Alley.