Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the Nov. 3 general election, and with 1,000 new Brown County voters registered since July, there could be record turnout here, Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said.

The county has about 23,900 registered voters, Franks said.

Voters will cast ballots in federal, state and local elections including president, U.S. senator, Congressional District 11, Bangs and Early school boards, Bangs City Council and Brown County Water Improvement District.

There are no contested county elections.

Early voting takes place at the Brown County Elections Administration Office, 613 N. Fisk. Early voting days and hours are:

• Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates in local contested elections are:

Bangs City Council (vote for none, one, two or three)

• Marisa Craddock

• Rick Phelps

• Sheila Roberts

• Carroll Prince Wells

Bangs school board (vote for none, one or two)

Lyndyl Tidwell

Larry Drury

Ken Loewrigkeit

Early school board

• Place 1 — Chance Barr, Chad Hill

• Place 6 — Toni Hill McMillan, Christene Pruett

Place 7 — Sandy Benson, Tammi Cox Ledbetter

Brown County Water Improvement District (vote for none, one, two or three

• Jimmy Jones

• Frank Niemiec

• Tommy Davis

• James E. McMillian

• Dennis W. Graham

• Johnny Hays