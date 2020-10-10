Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, a librarian at Texas Tech University. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This week’s essay, by Paul Carlson, emeritus professor of history at Tech, looks at two historical issues related to the original Lubbock located at the current business park in north Lubbock and the old Nicolett Hotel, a former cornerstone of our city.

If the maxim "each generation of historians writes history in light of what is foremost in its mind" is true, history becomes transient, plastic and mutable.

With a past that changes, how does one produce an honest history? Consider, for example, two photos of early Lubbock and its famous white-painted, 2½-story Nicolett Hotel.

Good evidence suggests the images represent Lubbock when the little town spread over land currently east of I-27 across from the Lubbock Country Club.

Over time the photos, it seems, became incorrectly associated with the new Lubbock established around the modern downtown square.

The first photo shows six men sitting on the ground with one of them, the man on the far right, identified as J. B. Jones, an early surveyor of Lubbock County. In the near background a shallow gash in the land runs through the tableau.

In the far background one can see the large Nicolett Hotel with its two-level porch and several other structures. The little town in 1890, according to the late Texas historian Seymour V. Connor, contained 37 buildings and about 50 people.

The caption under a ubiquitous copy of the photo reads in part: "the first picture of the Lubbock skyline; it was taken in 1892."

The date seems to be in error. Less well-known copies of the same image show different dates: 1889 in one and 1890 in another.

Again, the photo shows the front porch with a top over the second-floor balcony. But, after moving the big hotel, when they rebuilt the porch, builders did not replace the protective cover over the upper deck.

Rather than a "skyline view" of new Lubbock in 1892, the photo shows the little town and the Nicolett as they existed sometime before the end of February 1891, the month in which men with horses and mules pulled the large hotel minus its front porch about five miles south to modern downtown Lubbock.

The second photo offers more troublesome issues. It represents a front view of the Nicolett Hotel and shows 34 people standing and sitting on the upper and lower porches with E. B. Green visible on horseback in the street before them.

The caption line attached to one copy of the photo reads in part: "The Nicolette [sp] Hotel, corner of Broadway and Avenue H [Buddy Holly Avenue], in 1895 or 1896." Because someone has identified many of the people in the image, one feels the person must be correct about the dates.

Yet, both the dates and the location seem wrong.

Most photographic evidence suggests that after the hotel’s repositioning, workmen did not replace the upper level cover over the porch nor reattach the big Nicolett Hotel sign atop the second-story balcony.

If true, the photo dates to before the end of February 1891 when owners relocated the hotel from its original spot east of the modern country club to the current downtown square.

A photographer probably took the image in late 1890 or very early 1891.

Built in late 1888 and early 1889, the Nicolett Hotel was an imposing structure with 18 rooms. Frank E. Wheelock, manager of Lubbock County’s IOA Ranch, and Rollie Burns, a cowboy and an early Lubbock chronicler, along with investors from Fort Worth constructed the hotel, which Wheelock named for a similar business in Minneapolis.

At its original location on high ground north of our current city, the Nicolett quickly became a popular place. Its lobby was spacious and relaxing, its rooms peaceful, its dining room inviting. It attracted such overnight guests as "drummers," cattlemen, land agents, and others, as well as local folks who sought a good meal.

Importantly, during the summer and fall of 1890, the hotel served as a conference room for members of rival villages (Lubbock and Monterey) who met over a period of several months to hammer out a compromise that created a new Lubbock. They finished in mid-December.

Early the next year, 1891, in a major undertaking, men, led by Wheelock and Burns, hauled the sizeable structure to its new site.

The men took the Nicolett straight south. They inched it down a gentle grade into present Mackenzie Park, crossed Yellowhouse Creek just below its junction with Blackwater Draw, edged it up a moderate slope out of the wide valley, and headed it straight to the new site.

They placed the hotel at the corner of South Singer and South First Street (Broadway and Buddy Holly Avenue).

Until a few months later, after which the county had built its tall courthouse, the Nicolett stood as the leading symbol of sophisticated life along a moving edge of high plains settlement.

Clearly, for an honest history of early Lubbock and the Nicolett Hotel some aspects of our city’s 130-year-old past need reevaluation. The photo captions mentioned here may represent two of them.