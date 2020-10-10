SAN ANGELO — The USA Today Network in Texas sent a questionnaire to the three candidates running for the 11th Congressional District of Texas, Wacey Alpha Cody (L), Jon Mark Hogg (D) and August Pfluger (R).

Wacey Alpha Cody of San Angelo is a bronc rider who graduated from Angelo State University and holds a master’s degree from that school.

As a fourth-generation cowboy, Cody’s platform focuses on improving conditions for farmers and ranchers, reining-in government spending and micromanagement, reforming the mental health and criminal justice systems and improving access to treatment of addiction, among other issues.

Jon Mark Hogg a partner in the law firm of Jackson Walker LLC, who has more than 25 years of experience as a litigator and mediator, having represented several municipalities, counties and businesses in the district. He is board certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Hogg is a graduate of Baylor University and St. Mary's University School of Law. He is a former member of the San Angelo City Council, served as Mayor Pro Tem, and has held positions on several boards and commissions.

August Pfluger of San Angelo is a decorated Air Force fighter pilot who has recently served as a national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Pfluger, a seventh-generation Texan, continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, in addition to ranching in Kimble and Concho counties.

A graduate of the US Air Force Academy, Pfluger has served in the Pentagon and NATO Command and has more than 2,000 hours in the F-22 Raptor, F-15 Eagle, and T-38 Talon, with more than 250 combat hours.

Questions, responses

Candidates were asked to keep their responses brief and limited to 4-5 sentences. Their responses are listed alphabetically by candidate. Some responses were edited for clarity and length.

Here are their responses:

Wacey Alpha Cody, Libertarian

1. If you can only accomplish one thing during your first term, what do you want it to be?

"(I would) remind voters in this district they control our government and the government is supposed to answer to them. We now live in an age where the government thinks it is acceptable to cherry-pick industries and tell them whether these industries are 'essential' or not."

2. At a time when our country seems ideologically divided among party lines, if elected, how will you represent all constituents and not just your base supporters?

"First off, it is not realistic to represent 'all constituents' with every vote I make. Although I will do my best, there will always be voters not satisfied with my choices. Secondly, the vast majority of people I speak with want the federal government to let them live their lives and quit wasting their tax dollars. As such, the best way to represent that belief is to fight government overreach into all of our lives whether you believe the ideals I do or not."

3. What is your stance on the Black Lives Matter movement?

"It is BS that plays on emotions from tragedies to get politicians elected. I am sure somewhere along the way that a small group of 'activists' are getting loaded off of the movement as well."

4. Are there any political figures, living or dead, that inspire you? Why?

"Teddy Roosevelt. I believe he was a common-man. In many ways, I see his success similar to John Wayne’s iconic status. He was one of the people — not above the people."

5. What do you see is the top issue facing those who live in Texas' 11th district? What legislation would you propose to solve it?

"Government overreach. I would vote 'no' when my colleagues want to spend the public’s money and, by default, tax people more. Remember every time a politician says 'we need to pass legislation,' it means we’re going to tax you more. Government is necessary on all levels, but it has become invasive, wasteful, and bloated on every level."

6. What's something TX-11 voters might not already know about you?

"I am a distant relative of William F. (Buffalo Bill) Cody."

7. What's the biggest way COVID-19 is impacting Texas' 11th district? If elected, how do you propose to address that issue in Congress?

"Let people live their lives. If you are a demographic at high-risk, (then) work from home. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should be adjusted to cover working from home. Other than that, the government has no business telling you whether you can go to the movies, a football game, or on a date. You have the right to live your life without micromanagement from the federal government."

8. What kind of inequalities do you think residents living in Texas' 11th district currently face? What should be done to address those inequalities?

"Government can only create inequality. Look at every nation that is communistic/socialistic, then ask yourself: 'Do I want to live in China? Cuba? Russia? North Korea?' The majority of those citizens are indeed 'equal.' They are equally unimportant commodities for the powers-that-be to use as they see fit."

9. What's the biggest issue farmers and ranchers in Texas' 11th district are facing that legislation could solve?

"The biggest issue is a bloated federal government won’t kick them off the tit. We all have to wean ourselves off of government subsidies. I believe in our Ag-industry. Lets quit charging plumbers, truck drivers, teachers, and every other industry to bankroll the (agricultural) industry. Here is a crazy concept: FREE MARKET enterprise."

Jon Mark Hogg, Democrat

1. If you can only accomplish one thing during your first term, what do you want it to be?

"(I would) stop the plan to store highly radioactive nuclear waste in District 11."

2. At a time when our country seems ideologically divided among party lines, if elected, how will you represent all constituents and not just your base supporters?

"That process began 28 years ago when I made this District my home. I was married here, my children were born and raised here, I have spent my entire career here. I know the people of this District as neighbors and friends not as Republicans and Democrats, opponents and supporters. Across the years we have all faced challenges and worked on solutions together, because that is what we do out here. I cannot imagine that changing. We must not let the politics of Washington change how we treat each other. I will work to strengthen and expand these relationships, just as I have throughout my life, for the benefit of all the people of District 11."

3. What is your stance on the Black Lives Matter movement?

"The Black Lives Matter movement springs out of, and is a continuation of, the civil rights movements that have been a part of our national life since before the end of slavery. It is the demand that we live up to our national creed that all are created equal. This particular movement has arisen because a long history of injustice, which has been ignored just as long. The civil rights movement is not history; it is our constant challenge every day as a nation to strive for a more just society — a justice system where there is no difference in treatment because of station or position, poverty or wealth, or the color of your skin. If people are made uncomfortable by the movement, the best solution is to engage with it and help create the conditions where such a movement is no longer necessary."

4. Are there any political figures, living or dead, that inspire you? Why?

"I am not sure if 'inspire' is the right word, but there are many political figures whom I particularly respect and admire. I particularly admire stories of figures who have shown political courage by standing for what was right in spite of tremendous pressure and against overwhelming odds. One of my favorites is Davy Crockett, because he had the courage to stand up against Andrew Jackson and his own political party to oppose the Indian Removal Act. This stand cost him his political career which sent him on to Texas."

5. What do you see is the top issue facing those who live in Texas' 11th district? What legislation would you propose to solve it?

"Today, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to school and work safely is our most immediate and important problem we need to solve. Congress should pass a bill creating and funding a national testing and contact tracing program. It should also ensure that all workers have the PPE they need to return to work and school safely. In addition, we must provide temporary paid-sick leave for those who are unable to work because of the virus, or any quarantine, or who miss work because of the need to care for a family member who is infected with the virus."

6. What's something TX-11 voters might not already know about you?

"My parents were Baptist missionaries and I spent my childhood in Trinidad & Tobago in the West Indies."

7. What's the biggest way COVID-19 is impacting Texas' 11th district? If elected, how do you propose to address that issue in Congress?

"Unemployment. This problem can only be solved by leadership from Washington and Austin focused on getting and maintaining control over the spread of the virus. Until that is accomplished, our current economic situation will continue for a long time to come. I propose to work in Congress with the Biden administration to create a national response to address this national pandemic as addressed above."

8. What kind of inequalities do you think residents living in Texas' 11th district currently face? What should be done to address those inequalities?

"Hunger, poverty, and inequality of education among others. Hunger is the most important issue we should address, as from it flow many of the others. There is no reason why any person or child in the United States should go hungry. I believe increased public/non-profit/corporate partnerships such as the Texas Hunger Initiative and others are a model we should use in attacking the problem of hunger."

9. What's the biggest issue farmers and ranchers in Texas' 11th district are facing that legislation could solve?

"They have been crippled by a foolish and never-ending trade war, and by the over-centralization of markets and control of the means of transport, sale and processing of their products. If the President will not do it, Congress must intervene and end the trade war to stop its crippling impact on agriculture across the nation. Congress should also fully fund the antitrust section of the Department of Justice and require an assertive enforcement of anti-trust laws where there is unlawful concentration of economic power and market share. We must have more competition in agriculture processing and production creating more options and markets for our farmers and ranchers. As COVID has shown us, centralization of the means of production of our food supply is something that needs to change."

August Pfluger, Republican

1. If you can only accomplish one thing during your first term, what do you want it to be?

"If elected, my first priority will be to serve as an advocate for the people and businesses of Texas 11th Congressional District and showcase the important work being done here. From the oil and gas industry, to agriculture, to Goodfellow Air Force Base, this district is incredibly important to the future of our country and I believe every member of Congress needs to know about it."

2. At a time when our country seems ideologically divided among party lines, if elected, how will you represent all constituents and not just your base supporters?

"My family has lived in this district and been a part of this community for over 150 years. That’s why I care deeply about each and every person living in TX-11 and plan to devote myself to serving the constituents of this district with hard work and integrity they expect and deserve. I will always work to put the best interests of my constituents first."

3. What is your stance on the Black Lives Matter movement?

"I believe that injustice visited upon any of God’s children should be viewed as an injustice to us all. In order to build a more perfect union, I think we need to speak honestly about the ways our country has occasionally fallen short of its founding principles and ideals. I believe every person in this country deserves to feel that they are treated equally under the law, and that their government respects their individual rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

4. Are there any political figures, living or dead, that inspire you? Why?

"President Reagan inspires me because he always put our national security and the well-being of the American people first."

5. What do you see is the top issue facing those who live in Texas' 11th district? What legislation would you propose to solve it?

"The biggest issue facing Texas’ 11th Congressional District is the potential for radical leftist policies, like the Green New Deal, to bring an end to the oil and gas industry and the livelihoods of so many of our constituents. In Congress, I plan to stand up to the Democratic leadership and fight to preserve our values, our economy, and our way of life for future generations."

6. What's something TX-11 voters might not already know about you?

"Over the course of my 20-year career as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, I lived on three different continents."

7. What's the biggest way COVID-19 is impacting Texas' 11th district? If elected, how do you propose to address that issue in Congress?

"COVID-19 is having a drastic impact on our economy and is hurting our farmers, ranchers, and our oil and gas industry. If elected, I would work with President Trump to cut job-killing regulations, promote pro-business legislation, rebuild our economy, and get the American people back to work."

8. What kind of inequalities do you think residents living in Texas' 11th district currently face? What should be done to address those inequalities?

"Lack of reliable access to broadband internet is one of the most significant structural challenges currently facing the rural residents of our TX-11 community. We are living in a more connected world than ever before and we cannot allow rural Texas to get left behind. The COVID-19 pandemic has just shown us how critical broadband access is for our rural residents."

9. What's the biggest issue farmers and ranchers in Texas' 11th district are facing that legislation could solve?

"Having a strong and equitable trading relationship with our international partners is critical for the future success of our farmers and ranchers. I was proud to stand with President Trump in support of the USMCA and I will continue to support strong trade policies that put America first."