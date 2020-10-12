Monday forecast for Austin: The new work week will kick off with toasty temperatures and sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 87 degrees, which is a bit warmer than usual.

Normally on Oct. 12 in Austin, the high temperature is 83 degrees, according to the weather service.

Nighttime skies will be mostly clear and the low temperature will be around 58 degrees, forecasters said.

Monday’s low temperature is cooler than normal. According to the weather service, the low temperature on Oct. 12 in Austin is normally 62 degrees.

The rest of the week will be dry and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 88. South-southwest winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon and could have 25 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 56. North-northeast winds blowing 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 72. Northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 83.